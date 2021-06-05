Double Click 728 x 90
Accidents at Chinese coal mines, 2 dead and 12 missing

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 11:33 pm
Two separate accidents at coal mines in China, two people died and 12 were missing, stated Private Television on Saturday.

The two deaths took place at a mine run by Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity Co late on Friday, provoking consultants in the central province of Henan to launch an emergency response plan, Private Television said.

It did not give details about the cause of the accident, which left six people missing.

Last month, Henan’s provincial authorities stated it had permitted the reopening of some other mine operated through Hebi after it was shut for breaching regulations.

In the north of the country, another six people have been stated missing on Saturday after an accident at a coal mining plant in Heilongjiang province, the broadcaster stated later.

China has been wearing out protection inspections at coal mines throughout the country as reports high coal prices encourage miners to ramp up manufacturing to fulfill delivery gaps.

In May, China’s cabinet stated it’d work to stabilize growing commodity expenses, whilst encouraging coal manufacturers to reinforce production to fulfill international demand

