Shariq TahirWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 03:45 pm
Acupuncture Is Effective for COVID Stress Relief

Millions of Americans have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic during the last 18 months. Many people are turning to a technique that has been practised for thousands of years to find peace and relief from pain.

Many people believe that acupuncture, a traditional form of treating pain with needles, is the only post-COVID-19 pain relief alternative they haven’t tried, as of yet.

“We are desperate for ways to feel better. No one got out of the pandemic unaffected — everyone is suffering,” says Caren Campbell, a dermatologist in San Francisco.

“The pandemic has worsened a pre-existing mental health care crisis in the U.S. Any stress-reducing tool is much needed,” she added.

Campbell is a supporter of the Chinese tradition of acupuncture, which has been recorded for almost 2,000 years.

“Acupuncture is a huge stress and pain-relieving visit for me.”

A study published in 2020 by Harvard University discovered that acupuncture lowered the severity of cytokine storms in mice. Another study from Oxford University discovered that acupuncture treatment for COVID-19 controlled stress-induced inflammation enhanced immunity, regulated nervous system functions, and helped cancer patients with COVID-19.

