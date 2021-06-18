Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

A review of data from over 30,000 American adults revealed that skipping breakfast, and missing out on calcium in milk, vitamin C in fruit, and the fiber, vitamins, and minerals contained in fortified cereals, left adults deficient in those nutrients throughout the day.

Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to lose nutrients found in the foods, according to a study conducted by Ohio State University.

According to Christopher Taylor, professor of medical dietetics in the College of Medicine at The Ohio State University, “What we’re seeing is that if you don’t eat the foods that are commonly consumed at breakfast, you have a tendency not to eat them the rest of the day. So those common breakfast nutrients become a nutritional gap.”

The fundamentals of a healthy breakfast

Whole grains.

Lean protein.

Low-fat dairy.

Fruits and vegetables.

Health benefits of eating porridge for breakfast

At first, porridge may not seem like the most exciting breakfast but it’s great for your health.

Loaded with healthy fiber and micro-nutrients, porridge benefits your overall health and provides energy to fuel your active lifestyle.

Few health benefits which we gain after having porridge meal are listed below: