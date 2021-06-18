Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 04:29 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

A review of data from over 30,000 American adults revealed that skipping breakfast, and missing out on calcium in milk, vitamin C in fruit, and the fiber, vitamins, and minerals contained in fortified cereals, left adults deficient in those nutrients throughout the day.

Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to lose nutrients found in the foods, according to a study conducted by Ohio State University.

According to Christopher Taylor, professor of medical dietetics in the College of Medicine at The Ohio State University, “What we’re seeing is that if you don’t eat the foods that are commonly consumed at breakfast, you have a tendency not to eat them the rest of the day. So those common breakfast nutrients become a nutritional gap.”

The fundamentals of a healthy breakfast

  • Whole grains.
  • Lean protein.
  • Low-fat dairy.
  • Fruits and vegetables.

Health benefits of eating porridge for breakfast

At first, porridge may not seem like the most exciting breakfast but it’s great for your health.

Loaded with healthy fiber and micro-nutrients, porridge benefits your overall health and provides energy to fuel your active lifestyle.

Few health benefits which we gain after having porridge meal are listed below:

  • low in calories
  • fiber full diet
  • enriched with nutrients
  • Adaptable For Your Diet

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips to follow
30 mins ago
How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips

Hair loss is more common than people realize. However, depending on the...
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired
17 hours ago
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired all The Time

Have you forgotten what it’s like to feel active and agile? Do...
Green fungus
19 hours ago
What is green fungus? Causes, Early symptoms and prevention; all you need to know

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is a rare infection caused by commonly found...
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
1 day ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
1 day ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
1 day ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips to follow
30 mins ago
How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips

Hair loss is more common than people realize. However, depending on the...
Kevin O’Brien retires from ODI cricket
51 mins ago
Irish Batsman Kevin O’Brien Withdraws From ODI Cricket

Ireland’s star batsman Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from ODI cricket....
James Corden
58 mins ago
James Corden jokes that he would rather ‘lie down’ than work out

James Corden is eager to get back in shape, but he confesses...
Fuel adjustment
1 hour ago
Fuel adjustment: Electricity tariff for 10 distribution companies to go down by 12 paisas/unit

KARACHI: The electricity tariff for the consumers of 10 distribution companies of...