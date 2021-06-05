Double Click 728 x 90
Afghan security advisor should be ashamed for defaming Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 10:21 pm
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Islamabad

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib should be ashamed for maligning Pakistan and advised him against using aggressive language against Islamabad.

“Listen to me closely,” he said, calling out the Afghan official, “Pakistan has played an important role in helping achieve stability in Afghanistan.”

The foreign minister’s comments came during his address to party workers in Multan, where he spoke on different topics, including the Afghan peace process and the progress with the Financial Action Task Force.

“Afghanistan’s national security advisor should review his statement [against Pakistan]; he is creating obstacles in the road towards peace,” the foreign minister said.

The world had acknowledged Pakistan’s role for peace in Afghanistan stated Qureshi.

Pakistan’s FATF progress

Pakistan had been placed on FATF’s grey list in 2018 and suspected that some politicians had made efforts to get the country’s name on the watchdog’s blacklist, claimed the foreign minister.

“In FATF’s last meeting, it was noted that Pakistan had taken concrete steps to curb [money laundering],” the foreign minister said, further adding that there is no reason to add Pakistan into the grey list.

The foreign minister hoped that soon Pakistan would enter the white list if the right decision is made on a merit basis.

On the contrary, Afghanistan has been attacking Pakistan with baseless allegations, to which Pakistan has always responded in a peaceful manner.

