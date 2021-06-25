Aged Couple in Muzaffargarh Gets Son Jailed Under Parental Protection Act Ordinance 2021

An aged couple in Muzaffargarh has invoked the Parental Protection Act Ordinance 2021 and got their so punished.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh General Ehsanul Haq told reporters on Friday that it was embarrassing for our society that some people misbehaved with their parents and evicted them from their homes.

In response to this, the government issued the Parental Protection Ordinance 2021 for the protection of parents.

Muhammad Iqbal and Ghulam Fatima of Mauza Latkaran Basti Chah Bhakkarwala, on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, petitioned Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, claiming that their son Mukhtiar Hussain had a hostile attitude towards them. A year ago, he battered, tortured, and threw them out of the house.

Fatima used to make living by working in other people’s house while Iqbal was disabled.

In this regard, DC Muzaffargarh called Fatima, Iqbal and their son Mukhtar to his office listened to their views and gave them the chance to settle things among themselves.

Mukhtiar’s parents were not ready to forgive their son even though he asked for forgiveness.

The DC sentenced Mukhtiar to one-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000 under the Parental Protection Act 2021 and handed over the house of Iqbal to Civil line police.