Agricultural sector is facing a lot of challenges: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan talked about the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, the PM said locusts were attacking agricultural fields and the government’s equipment worked even on Eid days to get rid of them.

“We protected the crops, and as a result, there was record growth of wheat, rice, and corn,” he further, added that the “sugar mills made timely payments to the farmers, which helped them invest back into their fields”.

“Unfortunately, we have not paid attention to the agricultural sector in the last few years,” he said.

“We also gave incentives to the export industry, and they grew by 17%,” he added.

“When the farmers had money to invest, the wheels of economic growth began to turn and we saw a rise in growth rate,” Stated PM.

Imran stated in National Assembly that Pakistan’s exports had hit a record $2.7 billion in June, and the country’s GDP reached 4% as the government took important steps to recuperate the economy after coronavirus tattered it.