Ahad Nayani of Pakistani Rock Band ‘Strings’ Got Married

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 09:46 pm
Pakistani rock band ‘Strings’ drummer Ahad Nyani is married. According to details, they both got married in March this year.

 

 

Ahad is married to a freelance production designer named Nysa. In the viral photos, it can be seen that the couple is wearing traditional clothes in the Barat. The bride wore a red wedding dress while the groom chose a black sherwani for his big day.

 

 

A post released by Nysa yesterday states that they met the drummer at a Strings concert where she was present as a photographer.

 

 

She said, “It was our first meeting in 2010 when Ahad had his third concert with Strings as a drummer,”

She added, “We didn’t talk for a year after the first meeting, but when Ahad found out about my car accident, he texted me to ask about my health,”

She concluded, “We got engaged in September 2020 and are now formally engaged,”

 

