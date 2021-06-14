Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for his much-awaited web series Dhoop Ki Deewar will be released on Tuesday, June 15.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor has announced the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, “War left them with loss, but they are ready to turn a new leaf.”

“Will the foundation of a friendship be their common grief?” he added

Ahad further said, “Dhoop Ki Deewar trailer out tomorrow”.

Take a look at Ahad’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Last week, Ahad Raza Mir shared the first look of Dhoop Ki Deewar, on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Dhoop Ki Deewar also stars Sajal Aly, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles and directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Umera Ahmad, Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.