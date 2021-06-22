Aiman and Muneeb enjoying at beach with baby amal and family

Pakistani actors and social media star couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have a fun day out on the beach with their cute daughter Amal and family.

Recently Aiman and Muneeb along with baby Amal went out to the beach and had a family picnic with Aiman’s two brothers, sister Minal Khan and her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh actor shared a series of pictures with his adorable daughter, who he shares with actress and wife Aiman Khan.

“My Best friend for life,” he captioned the post.

Take a look at his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Fans are gushing over after Muneeb shared these beautiful snaps with his daughter Amal Muneeb Butt.