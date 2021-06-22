Aiman and Muneeb enjoying at beach with baby amal and family

Pakistani actors and social media star couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have a fun day out on the beach with their cute daughter Amal and family.
Recently Aiman and Muneeb along with baby Amal went out to the beach and had a family picnic with Aiman’s two brothers, sister Minal Khan and her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
Taking to Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh actor shared a series of pictures with his adorable daughter, who he shares with actress and wife Aiman Khan.
“My Best friend for life,” he captioned the post.
Take a look at his post:
Fans are gushing over after Muneeb shared these beautiful snaps with his daughter Amal Muneeb Butt.