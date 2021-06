Pakistani emerging actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan exuded mother-daughter goals in her latest snaps.

The star took to Instagram and shares some adorable photos with her adorable little daughter Amal Muneeb.

The mother and daughter could be seen in matching adorable black and white polka dot outfits.

Aiman Khan captioned the post with, “Matching with my baby,”

Take a look:

