Aiman Khan Surely Knows How to Dress Up for a Sunday Lunch: See Photos

Pakistani Actress Aiman Khan (a.k.a Aiman Muneeb) has hit up her Instagram account again with a stunning set of photos that would surely give many of her fans ideas to dress up perfectly for their Sunday brunches!

Aiman Khan has taken to Islamabad Marriot Hotel and in the snap, the diva is seen donning a pair of what we can assume are retro sunglasses. The shades are complimented by loose hair.

A simple black T-shirt along with a minimal amount of jewellery gives a humble look. Aiman affirms in her casual look that anyone can look ravishing with just the right and sober clothing and accessories, especially when we’re talking about lunch on a ‘lazy’ Sunday.

Have a look at the photos here: