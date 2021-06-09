Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar all set to reunite for Rakshabandhan

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming feature film Rakshabandhan.
Both the actors has previously collaborated on hit movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bhumi-starrer Durgamati, on which Akshay served as co-producer.
Akshay wrote on Twitter alongside a picture with Bhumi and Aanand L Rai.
“When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are… To have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan,”
