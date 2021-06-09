Double Click 728 x 90
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar all set to reunite for Rakshabandhan

Raba Noor

09th Jun, 2021. 11:54 pm
Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming feature film Rakshabandhan.

Both the actors has previously collaborated on hit movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bhumi-starrer Durgamati, on which Akshay served as co-producer.

Akshay wrote on Twitter alongside a picture with Bhumi and Aanand L Rai.

“When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are… To have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan,”

Take a look:

