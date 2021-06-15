Akshay Kumar Announces Bell Bottom’s Theatrical Release On July 27

Akshay Kumar is his Instagram post, finally announced the release date for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. The movie is all set to release in theatres on 27th July 2021.

The movie has been the centre of attraction in the news for a while. Recently it was rumoured that the movie is heading for a direct Over The Top (OTT) release on streaming services.

Akshay said that the movie would be releasing in theatres in some states as the COVID-19 restrictions had been eased after the second wave of the virus.

While sharing a post, he quoted, “I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July.” The post shows Akshay in his spy avatar from Bell Bottom as he moves past the dates starting from 23rd July. As soon as he walked past 27th July the announcement was revealed about the theoretical release of the film next month.

After Aksay announced the release of the film, fans were excited to see him on the big screen once again. His last film, Laxmii with Kiara Advani was released on an OTT. Bell Bottom is said to be the first film to be filmed international after the travelling restrictions were lifted in India.

The film stars Akshay, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi in important roles and happens to be a spy thriller. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

‘Fake’ News

There had been reports which claimed that Akshay has agreed to reduce his fees by Rs. 30 crores.

Taking to Twitter he said that it was fake news. He signed up for the film last year in Scotland.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!”