Akshay Kumar shares hilarious meme to mark 25 years of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’

Raba Noor

13th Jun, 2021. 05:38 pm
Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious meme to mark 25 years to the release of his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Taking to Akshay Kumar Twitter, he shared a meme that reads: “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker”.

He also revealed that wrestler Brian Lee played The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

He tweeted. “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,”

Take a look:

Bollywood actors Karan Kundrra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Varun Dhawan were among many who reacted to his Instagram post. “Epic,” Kundrra wrote while Varun called Akshay as the “last man standing.”

Furthermore, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi had released in 1996. The film starred Akshay along with Raveena Tandon and Rekha.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a couple of interesting upcoming projects. He will be seen playing a police officer role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to come out earlier this year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was postponed indefinitely.

