Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Filhaal 2-Mohabbat’ first look is out now

Raba NoorWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 06:46 pm
Akshay Kumar new film

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed the first look of his upcoming film “Filhaal 2 Mohabbat“.

Took to Instagram, the Entertainment actor shared the poster of the film and announced that the teaser would be released on June 30th.

Akshay captioned the post, “And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart.  Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat will touch your soul,”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the first look poster of the song, Akshay and Nupur are seen on a bike as Nupur holds on tightly to Akshay. Akshay looks dapper dressed in all black while Nupur looks gorgeous in a lavender-colored dress.

The Filhaal 2-Mohabbat film features Akshay and Nurpur Sanon in the lead roles. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song lyrics is penned and composed by Jaani and sung by B Praak.

