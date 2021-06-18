Alex Rodriguez has come to terms with the truth that his romance with Jennifer Lopez is officially over.

After a 17-year separation, the Latina singer recently reconciled with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

According to an informant cited by Entertainment Tonight, A-Rod has given up hope of reconciling with Lopez.

“When they first split, he wanted to work things out and still held on to hope that he and JLo would get back together. He’s come to terms with the fact that it’s over now.”

Rodriguez is “quite aware of all of the publicity” Jennifer’s romance has gotten, according to the insider.

But he is “trying to focus on himself and what’s in store for his future,” Entertainment Tonight wrote.

A third source previously stated that A-Rod hopes he and Lopez would reunite.

“He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together,” the insider revealed.