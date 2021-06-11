Alia Bhatt joins Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan on a lunch date

Alia Bhatt went out to lunch with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, her best friend and actor, Akansha Ranjan, and a few other friends in Mumbai.

The Guilty actor took to Instagram stories to share a few photos from their lunch at a city restaurant.

In a picture, Alia was seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and had her hair tied back. She sported a pair of hoop earrings to complete her outfit. She was seen seated beside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, while her gang surrounded the Bhatt siblings.

The Brahmastra star was seen flashing a smile in the photo. Akansha Ranjan shared the picture with the caption, “Is this heaven.” The actor also shared another picture with a friend.