Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Alizeh Shah responds to social media user over short haircut

Raba Noor

08th Jun, 2021. 06:12 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah responds to social media user over short haircut. Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has recently given a new look to her personality by taking a short haircut. Meanwhile, there are some social media users who criticized the actress for her short haircut. 

Some memes are also going viral on the Shah’s new haircut.

Alizeh shared one of these viral memes on her Instagram story and responded to the social media user.

Alizeh Shah responds to social media user over short haircut

The meme made on the photo of Alizeh short hairs, and a user wrote that “next time she will take military hair cutting.”

While sharing the meme on the Instagram story, Alizeh replied to the user, “Yes, is there any problem.”

Have a look:

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Aiman Khan
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan sets the mother-daughter goals with Amal in latest snaps

Pakistani emerging actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan exuded mother-daughter goals...
Jennifer Lopez
10 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez always wanted her relationship with Ben to ‘work out’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have been appearing...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
10 hours ago
Jason Sudeikis is massively upset over Olivia’s relationship

American actor, comedian, and writer Jason Sudeikis is still pretty much upset...
Jessica Alba
10 hours ago
Jessica Alba shares adorable snaps of her daughter

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba shared some cute and adorable pictures...
Gigi Hadid runway
10 hours ago
Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a...
Ahmad Ali Butt
10 hours ago
Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note on Farhad Humayun’s demise

Ahmad Ali Butt shared a heartfelt and overwhelming note for his late...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

General Qamar Javed Bajwa
2 hours ago
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the...
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’
2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club...
budget
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before...