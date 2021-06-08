Alizeh Shah responds to social media user over short haircut. Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has recently given a new look to her personality by taking a short haircut. Meanwhile, there are some social media users who criticized the actress for her short haircut.

Some memes are also going viral on the Shah’s new haircut.

Alizeh shared one of these viral memes on her Instagram story and responded to the social media user.

Alizeh Shah responds to social media user over short haircut

The meme made on the photo of Alizeh short hairs, and a user wrote that “next time she will take military hair cutting.”

While sharing the meme on the Instagram story, Alizeh replied to the user, “Yes, is there any problem.”

Have a look: