All Pakistan Wushu Kung Fu Championship Was Won By Pakistan Army

All Pakistan 23rd Wushu Kung Fu Championship has been won by Pakistan Army players, in which more than 300 players participated.

According to the details, the wrestlers who participated in the competitions in Quetta showed the essence of their skills.

In the 23rd National Wushu Kung Fu Championship held at Ayub Stadium in Quetta, more than 300 players participated which includes 11 teams from different countries along with players from Pakistan Army, four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad also participated in the event.

The championship lasted for 4 days in which Pak Army came first with 20 medals, WAPDA came second with 17 medals while the Balochistan team came third with 13 medals.

At the ceremony, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that decorating sports grounds in Balochistan was one of the priorities of the government.

In addition, prizes were distributed to the athletes who excelled in the Wushu Kung Fu Championship.