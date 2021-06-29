Double Click 728 x 90
Hareem Shah’s Rise To Fame

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:33 pm
Hareem Shah

Hareem shah is a famous internet celebrity who rose to fame with her tiktoks and her links with the famous politicians and celebs of Pakistan.

Over 2.1 million followers and millions of views on her videos, the Pakistani TikTok celebrity Hareem Shah has been gaining fame at a shocking pace.

She is one of those ticktokers who surely knows, how to make it to the news, Hareem can almost get viral with any of her social media videos.

Let’s have a look at the events which garnered Hareem Shah fame in the past:

Hareem Shah in Foreign Office of Pakistan

Her fame rose when Hareem Shah shared a video of herself in the Foreign Office of Pakistan on TikTok on October 22, 2019.

The video was viewed over 15 million times and it resulted in people asking how a normal girl was allowed to get into the office.

This TikTok video was her ticket to fame.

@hareemshahofficialx

♬ DEEWANA KAR RAHA HAI – RAAZ 3

Hareem Shah and Sheikh Rasheed

Famed TikTok star Hareem Shah shared some shocking news regarding Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed where she claimed that Sheikh Rasheed has not married because of her.

“Sheikh Rasheed is behind me. It is because of me that he hasn’t married. He is protecting me.”

Earlier, the TikToker had shared footage of a call with Rasheed on her Twitter account in which she accused him of sending her indecent videos.

Hareem Shah and Mufti Qavi

The controversial TikToker had has slapped the religious scholar Mufti Qavi over depraved and immoral comments.

Hareem Shah had shared that she visited Qavi with her friend. During their meeting, the religious leader passed unfitting comments and was rude to them, claimed sources.

Sources further added that she left his hotel room after slapping him.

Soon after her video of slapping the cleric went viral on the internet, Hareem told Mr Qavi had been rude with her since yesterday, using indecent language.

Hareem Shah Marriage to PPP leader

Hareem Shah has confirmed her marriage to a Pakistan People’s Party leader on Monday.

The TikTok star confirmed the news of her marriage to the Private News channel but kept particulars about her husband under cloaks.

Shah further said that she would soon reveal details about the wedding and her partners to her fans.

The news comes only days after she flashed rumours of an engagement with a photo of her hands showing off a diamond ring, with the caption reading, “Alhamdulilah.”

On the contrary, the post was taken down not long after she uploaded it.

Hareem shah marriage

