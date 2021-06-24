Double Click 728 x 90
Adeena KhanWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 05:52 pm
Amazon recovers after interruption

Amazon recovers after interruption, late Wednesday. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, multiple customers reported a brief interruption at Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) platforms, along with Alexa and Prime Video.

As of 0148 GMT, over 6,200 consumer reports indicated troubles with Amazon‘s online shop site. Whereas approximately 1,700 customers reported difficulties with Prime Video and over 400 with Alexa as well. In just around an hour, outage complaints on the sites for all intents and purposes had basically decreased to double digits. The nature of the problem that was affecting the sites was not instantly evident.

 

