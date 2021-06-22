Double Click 728 x 90
Amitabh Bachchan discloses secret behind his iconic look in ‘Deewar’

22nd Jun, 2021. 02:26 pm
Amitabh Bachchan has publicized the story behind his iconic knotted-shirt look in the movie Deewar.

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday posted on Instagram to divulge a piece of trivialities about his iconic film Deewar, particularly his ‘look’.

Amitabh wore a blue shirt that was knotted at the bottom and revealed that the choice was one made out of requirement.

Sharing a picture of himself, in Deewar, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a post shared on Instagram, “Those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long – beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and…”

