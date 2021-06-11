Amna Ilyas Receives Covid-19 vaccine

Amna Ilyas Pakistani actress received her Covid-19 jab and shared a photo with her fans on social media.

The Baaji actress took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself and confirmed that she received the coronavirus vaccine.

She captioned the picture “It’s done! #covidvacccine.”

Amna Ilyas also encouraged her fans to get vaccinated.

“Please get yourself vaccinated. The sooner you get it done the sooner our lives will become normal.”

Take a look at her post:

Amna Ilyas received a lot of love from her fans and friends after she posted the photo.