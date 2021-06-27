Double Click 728 x 90
An important decision against those who store oxygen products

Raba NoorWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 12:10 am
oxygen products

The Punjab government has taken an important decision against those who store oxygen products.

According to details, the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare has announced an extension of the existing ban on the storage of oxygen products, a notification has also been issued.

According to the notification, the ban on the storage of oxygen products will be extended from June 28, 2021, which will remain in force till July 12.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare said in a statement that oxygen and related devices such as cylinders, regulators, and oximeters were being sold at exorbitant prices by creating artificial shortages for profit.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care further said that the people are requested to inform the management if there is an artificial shortage of oxygen supply anywhere, they will not leave the people at the mercy of profiteers.

