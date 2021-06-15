Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of her fun time at beach

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures giving fans a glimpse of her fun time at the beach.
Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped a video clip and a series of pictures with her friend and her pet dog.
Ananya caption the post, “fur realzzz this is how I’m tryna be for the rest of my life.”
Take a look at her post:
In the video, Ananya Panday is seen running on the beach with her dog.
She chose to keep her look casual as she wore a black crop top and a blue-pink pajama with her hair kept loose.