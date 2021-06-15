Double Click 728 x 90
Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of her fun time at beach

Raba Noor

15th Jun, 2021. 06:33 pm
Ananya Panday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures giving fans a glimpse of her fun time at the beach.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped a video clip and a series of pictures with her friend and her pet dog.

Ananya caption the post, “fur realzzz this is how I’m tryna be for the rest of my life.”

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In the video, Ananya Panday is seen running on the beach with her dog.

She chose to keep her look casual as she wore a black crop top and a blue-pink pajama with her hair kept loose.

