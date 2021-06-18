On several occasions, Angelina Jolie was seen leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Brooklyn home.

Since then, the actress has stoked reunion rumors after being photographed with a bottle of wine at Miller’s home.

Jolie is reportedly ‘reconnecting’ with her old beau more than two decades after their divorce, according to sources.

“On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire,” a source claimed to the US Sun on Thursday. “Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

According to the source, Jolie returned to Miller’s apartment with Pax the day after Knox met him so that the teen could meet the “man she’s always spoken so fondly about.”

“They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well,” the source added.

However, the insider did not confirm whether or not the meeting between the two was amorous.

“Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon, maybe even for school,” the source said. “She’s glad he’ll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face.”