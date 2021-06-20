Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with her son Knox

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 09:31 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood celebrity and supermom, is usually spotted out with her children, spending quality time with them.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that her youngest son, Pax, 17, was a spitting likeness of his father, Brad Pitt, on her most recent outing with her kids, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12.

Knox arrived at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper Westside neighbourhood with his mother and sibling, resembling his father.

With a white ‘Paris Fashion Week’ hoodie, black jeans, and grey Converse sneakers, he went for a super-casual look. His sibling, on the other hand, was dressed in a plaid dress shirt and jeans.

In a long black dress with a brown shoulder bag and black pumps, their mother amazed the crowd.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Varun Dhawan
16 mins ago
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt just had a cute Twitter interaction

When Chris Pratt offered love to his Indian followers, including megastar Varun...
Prince Harry
32 mins ago
Prince Harry’s son Archie has no hope of becoming a prince

Even if Prince Charles becomes king, it appears that Prince Harry and...
"He had to endure Katrina for 3 days" Says Salman Khan About Katrina Kaif
10 hours ago
“He had to endure Katrina for 3 days” Says Salman Khan About Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar and Sultan Salman Khan has revealed that when John Abraham...
Ali Zafar Birthday
11 hours ago
Ali Zafar’s song goes viral on social media

Ali Zafar has released his first love drama song in different ways,...
Britney Spears
12 hours ago
Britney Spears Drops A Hint On Whether She Will Perform Again Or Not

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform...
Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi Showed Their Killer Dances Moves
16 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi Showed Their Killer Dance Moves

Bollywood stars, Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi have reunited after a decade...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

KWD TO PKR
8 mins ago
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 20th June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
GBP to PKR
13 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 20th June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 221.10...
Varun Dhawan
16 mins ago
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt just had a cute Twitter interaction

When Chris Pratt offered love to his Indian followers, including megastar Varun...
Australian dollar to PKR
19 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to Pakistan rupees on, 20th June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...