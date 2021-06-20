Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with her son Knox

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood celebrity and supermom, is usually spotted out with her children, spending quality time with them.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that her youngest son, Pax, 17, was a spitting likeness of his father, Brad Pitt, on her most recent outing with her kids, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12.

Knox arrived at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper Westside neighbourhood with his mother and sibling, resembling his father.

With a white ‘Paris Fashion Week’ hoodie, black jeans, and grey Converse sneakers, he went for a super-casual look. His sibling, on the other hand, was dressed in a plaid dress shirt and jeans.

In a long black dress with a brown shoulder bag and black pumps, their mother amazed the crowd.