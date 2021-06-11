Double Click 728 x 90
Anil Kapoor Reminiscences his favourite moments with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Raba Noor

11th Jun, 2021. 08:11 pm
Anil Kapoor

Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor reminisced about his best memories with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

The Nayak actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with Hollywood stars and called them ‘inspirations and the reason I continue to love what I do…being an actor.’

Anil tweeted “Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations, and the reason I continue to love what I do…being an actor…”

Take a look at his Tweet:

Anil Kapoor can be seen interacting with Robert De Niro in the first photo, and striking a pose for the camera with Al Pacino in the second.

