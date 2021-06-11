Anil Kapoor Reminiscences his favourite moments with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor reminisced about his best memories with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

The Nayak actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with Hollywood stars and called them ‘inspirations and the reason I continue to love what I do…being an actor.’

Anil tweeted “Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations, and the reason I continue to love what I do…being an actor…”

Anil Kapoor can be seen interacting with Robert De Niro in the first photo, and striking a pose for the camera with Al Pacino in the second.