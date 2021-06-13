Double Click 728 x 90
Another 580 cases of covid-19 have been reported in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah

Raba Noor

13th Jun, 2021. 08:17 pm
Covid-19 Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 580 more cases of covid-19 have been reported in Sindh.

According to the details, Murad Ali Shah said that the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 328,167.

He said that 7 more deaths have been reported from Covid-19 in Sindh and the number of deaths from Coronavirus has reached 5,243 in Sindh.

He further stated that the condition of 644 patients of coronavirus is critical while 57 patients are on ventilators in Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah said that 355 cases of covid-19 were reported in Karachi and the number of cases has increased to 220,255.

