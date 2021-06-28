Double Click 728 x 90
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 09:55 pm
Anushka

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring husband Virat Kohli after the couple enjoyed a ‘quick breakfast’.

The bollywood star felt ‘mighty victorious’ after sneaking in some breakfast on Monday. She was joined by her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the picture, shared on Instagram.

The couple is in the UK, where India are set to play a five-match Test series against hosts England, with the first match set to begin in August. Kohli can be seen with a cup of tea or coffee, while Anushka is seen snacking on something. “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious,” she captioned the picture.

