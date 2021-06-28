Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring husband Virat Kohli after the couple enjoyed a ‘quick breakfast’.

The couple is in the UK, where India are set to play a five-match Test series against hosts England, with the first match set to begin in August. Kohli can be seen with a cup of tea or coffee, while Anushka is seen snacking on something. “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious,” she captioned the picture.