Apple Watch series 7 may not feature blood-sugar sensor, body temperature sensor

Apple Watch Series 7 is all set to launch in September 2021, the hearsay goes on about the added health features take blood sugar sensors and body temperature sensors for instance. The body temperature sensor is expected in 2022, whereas, the blood sugar sensor is unlikely to be ready for the commercial launch for several more years.

The leading tech giant is reported to introduce the new model of the watch in a thicker casing, aiming its target audience, who as per the reports are athletes, hikers, and trekkers, etc., and the gadget is to be worn under extreme conditions.