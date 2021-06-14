Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Apple Watch series 7 may not feature blood-sugar sensor, body temperature sensor

Web Desk

14th Jun, 2021. 11:01 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Apple watch series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 is all set to launch in September 2021, the hearsay goes on about the added health features take blood sugar sensors and body temperature sensors for instance. The body temperature sensor is expected in 2022, whereas, the blood sugar sensor is unlikely to be ready for the commercial launch for several more years.

The leading tech giant is reported to introduce the new model of the watch in a thicker casing, aiming its target audience, who as per the reports are athletes, hikers, and trekkers, etc., and the gadget is to be worn under extreme conditions.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’
15 mins ago
Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’

Saeed Ajmal, who has been banned multiple times by International Cricket Council...
China dragon boat festival
27 mins ago
Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in China

In China, an interesting competition of the Dragon Boat Festival has started...
corona prevention app
27 mins ago
Covid prevention app is necessary if you travel to KSA, Saudi CA warns

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has laid out...
Google Search
34 mins ago
How to quickly delete your last 15 minutes search history in Google Search

Recently Google has announced of adding a new feature to erase the...
Shahbaz Sharif
39 mins ago
PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif accused government for revealing “fake” numbers in the budget. 

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif criticized the government, accusing it of misleading commonalities...
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
40 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Gave The Target Of 191 To Islamabad United

Karachi Kings made 190 runs in 20 overs and gave the target...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’
15 mins ago
Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’

Saeed Ajmal, who has been banned multiple times by International Cricket Council...
China dragon boat festival
27 mins ago
Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in China

In China, an interesting competition of the Dragon Boat Festival has started...
corona prevention app
27 mins ago
Covid prevention app is necessary if you travel to KSA, Saudi CA warns

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has laid out...
Google Search
34 mins ago
How to quickly delete your last 15 minutes search history in Google Search

Recently Google has announced of adding a new feature to erase the...