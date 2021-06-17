Areeba Habib advised politicians to enroll in school

Leading Pakistani actress and model Areeba Habib gave important advice to Pakistani politicians.

Recently, Areeba Habib attended a program as a guest where the host asked the actress about the commotion in the National Assembly on which the actress gave useful advice to the politicians.

The Koi Chand Rakh actress said that our politicians should be enrolled in a school where they taught how to communicate and how to behave.

The actress further said that where they taught what patience is and how to treat others.

Moreover, she said that not all the politicians of our country are rude, some politics are also very civilized.