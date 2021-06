The fresh face of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Areeba Habib worked as a model for international and local brands as well as in few popular drama serials.

Took to her Instagram, Areeba shared a picture of herself in a Powerpuff Girls Filter, in which she can be seen making a cute pout face.

“Aiwi picture” she captioned the post

Take a look at her cute pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)