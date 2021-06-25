Arjumand Rahim reminisces time spent with Indian stars

Despite being in the showbiz industry for 20 years, Arjumand Rahim remains true to her profession and flies high with her every project.

Recently, the 47-year-old appeared in a TV Show where she was seen shedding light on her life experiences from the time she spent in India.

”I went to India for a dance course and after that did an acting course because I wanted to understand more about acting. I was about to come back to Pakistan but I really wanted to live in India for a while that became another reason for staying in India for 6 more months.”

Reminiscing about superstar Salman Khan, Arjumand said, “I once had dinner at Salman Khan’s place and he was very hospitable. I was not a fan of Salman Khan but he won my heart.”

She also praised Jackie Shroff saying Shroff helped her in finding an apartment since she was living alone in Delhi.