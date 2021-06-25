Double Click 728 x 90
Arjumand Rahim reminisces time spent with Indian stars

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 12:02 am
Arjumand

Despite being in the showbiz industry for 20 years, Arjumand Rahim remains true to her profession and flies high with her every project.

Recently, the 47-year-old appeared in a TV Show where she was seen shedding light on her life experiences from the time she spent in India.

”I went to India for a dance course and after that did an acting course because I wanted to understand more about acting. I was about to come back to Pakistan but I really wanted to live in India for a while that became another reason for staying in India for 6 more months.”

Reminiscing about superstar Salman Khan, Arjumand said, “I once had dinner at Salman Khan’s place and he was very hospitable. I was not a fan of Salman Khan but he won my heart.”

She also praised Jackie Shroff saying Shroff helped her in finding an apartment since she was living alone in Delhi.

