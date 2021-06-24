Arrest warrants issued for TPL CEO Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan

Karachi: City court in Karachi has issued the arrest warrants of TPL CEO Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan.

The warrants were issued by District and Session Judge Sharqi

The court issued arrest warrants for TPL CEO Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan for non-appearance in the court.

The court expressed displeasure over the continued absence of the accused persons.

Sabiha Sultan is the CEO of a TPL linked company, claimed sources.

According to sources, the accused Ali Jameel is in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Board of Directors and a member of the Karachi Port Trust Board.

Previously accused Ali Jameel has been associated as a Board member of TRG, Director of FBR Committee, Board of Investment, Economic Advisory Council, Telecommunication sector, Fiscal Insento Group, IT Commission, and Venture Capital Task Force, claimed sources.