Arrest warrants issued for TPL Corp Director Sabiha Sultan and CEO Ali Jameel

The arrest warrants of TPL Corp CEO Ali Jameel and Director Sabiha Sultan have been issued by the City Court in Karachi. District and Session Judge Sharqi issued the warrants. The warrants were issued due to non-appearance in the court by the duo.

The continued absence of the accused persons irked the court which expressed its displeasure over the matter. Sources claimed that Sabiha Sultan is also the CEO of a TPL linked company. The other accused, Ali Jameel is also a part of Board of Directors – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and a member of the Karachi Port Trust Board, as per the sources.

The accused Ali Jameel, has been previously associated as a Board member of TRG, Director of FBR Committee, Board of Investment, Economic Advisory Council, Telecommunication sector, Fiscal Insento Group, IT Commission, and Venture Capital Task Force, claimed sources.