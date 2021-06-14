Double Click 728 x 90
As the COVID-19 pandemic lessens, how can kids play safely this summer?

Shariq Tahir

14th Jun, 2021. 01:14 pm
As the COVID-19 pandemic fades in the United States, experts advise parents to ease their children into more normal play patterns this summer.

They recommend shorter playdates and more outdoor activities initially.

They warn that when youngsters return to the world after more than a year of isolation, they may have social anxiety.

After more than a year of restrictions, parents are reopening front doors and backyard gates to allow children to resume their childhood. Parents want to give their children summer back, but experts say the trick is to do so in a way that keeps everyone healthy throughout the fall, winter, and following summers.

Dr. Sara Huberman Carbone, a pediatrician at One Medical in Southern California said, “I would encourage families to let their kids ease back into normal summer activities, including camps, sports, and family vacations. As children under age 12 years are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, there are a few things to keep in mind when making summer plans.”

“Outdoor activities will be lower risk than indoor activities, (with) the added benefit of encouraging children to be physically active, which is especially important after a year or more of distance learning and increased screen time,” she added.

