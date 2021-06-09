Asif Ali: ‘Good, bad times are part of cricket’

Asif Ali, Pakistan and Islamabad United’s hard-hitting batsman, believes that good and bad times are part of cricket but one should not lose hope and always stay strong.

Asif stated that he is confident in making a strong comeback by performing in upcoming PSL 6 matches.

He said, “I know I was dropped from the national team due to my performance. But, I believe that good and bad days are part of cricket,”

He added, “I am hopeful to perform in upcoming PSL matches, and my team Islamabad United wins the tournament due to my performance,”

He also shared his training plan and said he always tries to play according to the condition.

He said, “I always try to replicate the plan given by the coach. I usually come to bat in last overs where I can’t often play for singles and doubles,”

Asif has played 47 PSL matches up till now and scored 720 runs at an average of 25.71 and strike-rate of 163.26.