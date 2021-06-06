Double Click 728 x 90
Asim Azhar responds to Hania Aamir’s mysterious tweet

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 09:22 pm
Hania Amir

Asim Azhar seems have responded at his ex-girlfriend Hania Aamir after she took a dig at him with a mysterious tweet.

Taking to social media platform Twitter, Asim shared a screenshot of a lengthy note where he detailed how he was bullied following their break up for over “one and a half year”.

He also shared how the tables was turned when he broke silence.

“Where were all these people and their supporters for the past 1 and a half year when everything was directed towards me, people were constantly bullying me by talking about me everywhere they could’ve,” he wrote.

“I stayed silent for a whole 1 and a half year and when I posted something everybody’s sentiments were hurt, which in reality was not directed at anyone.

“I remember no one came to defend me when everyone was making fun of me through memes and comments.

“From today onward this topic is no longer open for discussion, which it wasn’t before, but it was necessary to say this to some folks that I have a limit to which I can bear this. If you are human so am I.

“Also, whatever is happening is sad, I hope everybody can learn from this,” he concluded

While it is not apparent, the timing of it seems to be a response to his ex, who too allegedly put him on blast on Twitter as she wrote: “You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity.”

 

 

 

