AstraZeneca vaccine: A small rise in the risk of blood clots

Shariq Tahir

16th Jun, 2021. 04:11 pm
A study of postvaccination events in Scotland revealed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of blood clotting and low platelets.

There was no evidence of increased risk with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

A recent study examined Scotland’s national cohort of 2.53 million persons who got the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to evaluate the link between blood clotting and low blood platelet counts with the immunizations.

The Danish Health Authority conducted an investigation concerning blood clotting incidents. It reported one death in patients who had received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Furthermore, the Medicine and Healthcare products and Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom has recorded 379 incidences of low platelet and blood clotting events.

The EMA’s safety assessment committee concluded in April 2021 that the blood clotting occurrences were possibly linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The blood clotting was listed on the label as an extremely rare possible side event.

On the other hand, Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Beijing, produces CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company specializes in the development and production of vaccinations to combat human infectious diseases.

This two-dose vaccine is suggested for anyone above the age of 18. According to data from a Brazilian experiment, it has a 50.4 percent efficacy rate for avoiding symptomatic infection and a 67 percent effectiveness rate in a real-world study in Chile.

