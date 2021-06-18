Double Click 728 x 90
Atif Aslam asks Arijit Singh to perform for Pakistani fans

Raba NoorWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 10:56 pm
Pakistani singer and songwriter Atif Aslam, who is currently in the northern areas for the shooting of his upcoming music video Rafta Rafta, posted a short video of him listening to Indian singer Arijit Singh’s Hawayein.

Took to his Instagram the Dil Diyan Gallan singer posted the video showing the scenic view from the northern areas from his car as Arijit Singh’s Hawayein plays in the background.

Atif wrote in the caption “Imagine performing here for our fans” and tagging his post to Indian singer Arijit

He also praised Arijit for beautifully singing the track.

Atif said, “beautifully sung brother @arijitsingh.”

Take a look at Atif’s post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

