Atiqa Odho elected as the chairperson of the Actors Collective Trust

Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho has been elected the chairperson of Actors Collective Trust to protect the rights of actors and work for a better future for the Pakistani entertainment industry.

“We at ACT would like to give a big welcome to our newly elected Chairperson, ace actor, and a multifaceted, larger than life personality Atiqa Odho,” said a statement issued by the organization.

It said, “Atiqa has already done a lot of work behind the scenes for the betterment of our industry, her most recent achievement being, securing low-cost medical and health insurance for all ACT members! We look forward to her future contribution to the entertainment industry and the actor’s fraternity.”

Atiqa said she feels humbled and blessed for being elected as the Chairperson of Act Pakistan.

“It is a huge responsibility which I shall carry with dignity and commitment. A big thank you to our #ACT board of trustees for this honor,” she wrote on Instagram.

