Audi E-Tron GT buyers will receive three years of complimentary DC fast charging

Shariq Tahir

16th Jun, 2021. 01:02 pm
To obtain years of free charging, you don’t have to buy a Porsche Taycan. Audi has stated that 2022 E-Tron GT customers will receive three years of free DC fast charging (VW’s Electrify America), just like Taycan owners.

If you can find the correct charging stations, you can charge your electric sports Audi E-Tron from 5% to 80% in 22 minutes for free.

In other words, you might not have to pay anything for a state-to-state trip or an extended backroad trip.

When the E-Tron GT’s estimated range is 238 miles, this may be significant. If the cost of a long journey is unimportant to you, you may be more likely to purchase an EV. There’s also an obvious competitive motivation – Tesla has infrequently restored free Supercharging as an incentive to buy its cars, and Audi may lose business if it insists on paid battery top-ups.

Coverage remains a challenge, as it has in the past. Electrify America plans to establish 800 stations in the United States by the end of 2021. Although Tesla already had over 908 Supercharger stations in the country as of March 2020. If there aren’t enough charging stations along with your planned trips, free charging may not be worth it.

