Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ayeza Khan Charming Photos In White Dress Goes Viral

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 12:36 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Ayeza Khan Charming Photos In White Dress Goes Viral

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared her charming photos on social media.

 

 

She posted some of her photos in white dress on Instagram.

 

It can be seen in these photos that she is wearing a beautiful white dress with light make-up.

 

The video is being liked by fans and people associated with the showbiz industry.

 

 

She have 9.2 million followers on Instagram, is also receiving a series of appreciative comments on these photos.

 

 

On the other hand, the actress who has done many super hit dramas and successful brand photoshoots, is increasing her fan following day by day.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kapil Sharma Show
3 hours ago
Kapil Sharma Shared A Photo Of His Son On Social Media

For the first time, Kapil Sharma, the host of India's popular comedy...
Actors Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are getting married?
3 hours ago
Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are getting married?

Emerging actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Zainab Shabbir and actor Usama Khan's...
Armeena Khan: Harassment Of Women Has Become A Global Problem
6 hours ago
Armeena Khan: Harassment Of Women Has Become A Global Problem

The leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry, Armeena Khan has said...
Engin Altan Ertugrul Bey
8 hours ago
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his upcoming drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is famous for his nominal role...
Kangna Ranaut
8 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut tributes yoga for sister’s survival post her acid attack

On the International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut requested the...
Mahira Khan Bollywood
9 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares a message on World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day is marked on June 20, eminent globally in an...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Anwer
1 hour ago
Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Anwer

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 67/2 In 10 Overs Against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings made 67 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi...
Kapil Sharma Show
3 hours ago
Kapil Sharma Shared A Photo Of His Son On Social Media

For the first time, Kapil Sharma, the host of India's popular comedy...