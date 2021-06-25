Double Click 728 x 90
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

25th Jun, 2021.

25th Jun, 2021. 09:06 pm
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared her charming photos on social media. 

Pakistani actress diva Ayeza Khan left her fans drooling once again with her charm. The beautiful star looks ecstatic in a white and enticing dress by designers Fatima and Farah. The actress is promoting the designer’s Spring/Summer collection for 2021.

 

 

She posted some of her photos on Instagram. The diva looked absolutely dreamy as she struck poses in the head-turning ensemble.

 

 

Fans couldn’t help but compliment the beauty as they showered her love in the comments.

 

 

