Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, has become the T20I format’s most run-scorer than Virat Kohli since 2019.

According to the media, Babar Azam has become the highest run-scorer in the T20I format.

In T20Is, he scored 1,004 runs, with the top score of 122 runs. He is followed by India’s Virat Kohli, who has 992 runs, and Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who has 943 runs.

Since the start of 2019, Babar Azam has scored the most runs in men's T20Is 😮@gaurav_sundar deconstructs the 🇵🇰 batter ⤵ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 8, 2021

Babar Azam also has a total of 3,461 runs scored in the T20s. In the two formats, he had an average of 41.33 and 49.44. Only India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Dawid Malan have higher T20I averages than Azam. In terms of T20 averages, only Australian batsman David Warner is higher than the Pakistani captain.

On the other hand, Shahnawaz Dhani made a remarkable debut as a player of Multan Sultans. In his first match, the bowler successfully achieved 2 wickets for 20 in three overs. Dhani had made his first-class debut on Nover 25, 2019 for Sindh. The right-arm bowler seems to be having a promising career!

He said in an interview that taking the wicket of Azam is my dream, “I have not dismissed him yet,” he added.

Shahnawaz said, “I want to form a bowling partnership with Shaheen Shah Afridi for Pakistan”.

He added, “I used to follow Shane Bond, he was a very fast bowler and I loved his action”.