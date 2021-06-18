Babar Azam: Shared A Photo Of Himself Where He’s In Relaxing Mode

Right-handed batsman Babar Azam and captain of the Pakistan cricket team in all formats, shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account.

Babar on Friday shared his photo on Twitter where he could be seen relaxing.

He wrote on the photo, “Relaxing mode,”

Babar, 26, is indeed one of the best players Pakistan has ever produced.

As his journey started from a ball boy at Gaddafi Stadium and becoming the World No. 1 ODI Batsman, his journey will certainly act as a lesson for all the rising superstars of cricket who dream to play for their country.

He has been in unbelievable form for Pakistan in the last few years and has gone on to become one of the most consistent batsmen in world cricket.

He has scored 2169 runs in thirty-three tests, 3808 runs in eighty ODIs, and 2035 runs in fifty-four T20Is. It has been an incredible international career for him so far.