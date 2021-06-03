Double Click 728 x 90
Babar Azam tops in new ICC ODI rankings

Shariq Tahir

03rd Jun, 2021. 10:57 am
Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam maintains top spot in International Cricket Council (ICC)’s new One-Day International (ODI) player ranking.

n the batting category, Babar Azam still on top with 865 rating points while New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is at the number one spot in bowling.

There is no change in the top ten players in the batting and all-rounders list in the new ICC Player rankings that are released weekly.

Pakistani ace batsman, Babar is still at number one with 865 rating points, followed by India’s Virat Kohli at number two and Rohit Sharma at number three.

Sri Lankan cricket team captain Koshal Perera has moved up 13 places to 42nd position after he scored a century in the 3rd One Day International against Bangladesh.

In bowling category New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is number one, Bangladesh’s Mehdi Hassan is number two, and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is number three.

Mustafiz-ur-Rehman of Bangladesh is ranked ninth and Pat Cummins of Australia moved up from tenth to ninth.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh still tops the list of all-rounders.

