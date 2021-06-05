Badtameez Dil actor Pearl V Puri arrested for alleged rape of minor

Hindi Drama’s actor Pearl V Puri who started his career in the Hindi cinema industry, got arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of rape and molestation of a minor.

Along with the actor, five more accused has been arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.

The Malwani police in Malad, Mumbai, have registered a rape case against six persons including Pearl V Puri. The victim has said that she was initially raped in a car.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said “The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.” Patil added that Pearl is remanded in police custody by Vasai court. He refused to comment further as the case falls under POCSO Act.

Pearl’s co-star Anita Hassanandani spoke up in his support sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true … canNOT be true…. all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)