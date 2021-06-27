Balochistan: Terrorists attack FC personnel, soldier embrace martyrdom, ISPR

In Balochistan, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were attacked by terrorists as a result of which brave FC soldier Kifayatullah was embraced martyrdom.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a water tanker was targeted by IED on M-8 in Shapak, Distt Hoshab area of ​​Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the attack was carried out through an ID device in which a brave soldier of FC Balochistan, Kifayatullah, was martyred.

ISPR says an operation is underway in the area to find the terrorists.

ISPR further added such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by Hostile Intelligence Agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.